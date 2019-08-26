Prather Hudson enters junior season at UGA

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Brookstone Cougar Prather Hudson returns for another season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He enters his junior year at tailback, competing with a lot of talented guys in the group like Zamir White and James Cook.
Hudson’s played a lot of special teams and could see more time there again, but he’s not shying away from the running back competition either.
“Special teams is huge obviously,” Hudson said. “I mean that’s how I get on the bus and that’s how I’m going to play this year. Um, you know, I’m always willing to play running back, you know but whenever my time comes you know I’ll be ready. Um you know, but I mean if I shy away from competition now, you know there’s no expectation that I could make it in the league if I do that now. You know this is the best of the best and this is how it’s going to be in the league so I’ve got to prepare for that.”
Hudson and the Dawgs get ready for Vanderbilt. They kick off August 31st.
