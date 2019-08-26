14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum is underway in Columbus.
The forum began Monday, and this year’s theme is “The Science of Leadership.” Columbus State University is brining some big names to the forefront. The forum features speakers from all realms of science and technology and also features a futurist, revolutionist, entrepreneur, and astronaut.
"That's been the key today, hearing from different leaders on how to become a good leader,” said Greg Hudgison, director of University Relations at Columbus State University. “You never get to the point where you stop learning, so that's what the forum is about. How do we continue to learn to become great leaders.”
The two-day event is held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center and continues Tuesday at 8 a.m.
