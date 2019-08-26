Two dead, one in critical condition after Mellon St. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people have died and a third has been critically injured after a shooting on Mellon St.
Muscogee County Coroner confirms that a shooting took place in the 400 block of Mellon St. on Aug. 25. He says he was called to the scene just after 11:30 p.m.
Two men were pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
A third was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for further treatment, where he is currently listed in critical condition.
The identities of the two deceased victims are not being released pending notification of their families. Bryan believes two of the three victims are brothers, but it is unconfirmed which two are related.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.