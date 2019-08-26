Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment

Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment
In this Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein enters State Supreme Court in New York. On Aug. 26, 2019, Weinstein's lawyers want the trial moved from New York City to Long Island or upstate New York - part of the last-minute wrangling that includes efforts by prosecutors to bolster their case with testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein raped her in the 1990s. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
August 26, 2019 at 10:09 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 10:09 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

Weinstein entered the plea on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense called it an “11th-hour maneuver” that “raises significant legal issues” that will delay a trial that was scheduled to begin early next month.

Weinstein’s sexual assault trial will be pushed back to January.

His lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.