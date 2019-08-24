Wet at Times Again Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a 'wet at times' Monday, look for similar weather as we head into Tuesday. It won't rain everywhere and it won't rain all day, but you'll want to make sure you are prepared for rain just in case at times through the day. If you're tired of the cloudy weather and rain, it looks like we will dry out by the middle and end of this week with highs climbing back into the 90s. Rain coverage will be 20% or less for Wednesday and Friday, but Thursday looks like a completely dry day. Labor Day weekend weather looks pretty 'average' for late August and early September, but our forecast will hinge on what happens with Dorian in the Atlantic.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move west/northwest through the Caribbean, and is projected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane in the coming days. The official forecast has it sitting off the coast of Florida on Saturday as a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane. Anyone with Labor Day weekend plans along the Gulf or East Coast will have to monitor developments closely!
