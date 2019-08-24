Wet at Times Again Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a 'wet at times' Monday, look for similar weather as we head into Tuesday. It won't rain everywhere and it won't rain all day, but you'll want to make sure you are prepared for rain just in case at times through the day. If you're tired of the cloudy weather and rain, it looks like we will dry out by the middle and end of this week with highs climbing back into the 90s. Rain coverage will be 20% or less for Wednesday and Friday, but Thursday looks like a completely dry day. Labor Day weekend weather looks pretty 'average' for late August and early September, but our forecast will hinge on what happens with Dorian in the Atlantic.