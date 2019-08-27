Another Rainy Day + Watching the Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies and periods of rain and storms persist across the Valley for Tuesday with the unsettled weather successfully keeping our high temperatures down in the low to mid 80s again. Any showers and storms should fizzle out overnight as drier air works its way down to the Southeast, ushering in some sunshine for the rest of the work week. Highs will return to the 90s again, but anticipate comfortable mornings with temperatures near 70. Past Friday, the forecast turns more uncertain as we watch the progression of Tropical Storm Dorian through the western Atlantic Basin. For now, we have a chance of hit-or-miss storms around each day of Labor Day weekend with rain chances remaining elevated next week due to the proximity of deep tropical moisture. We’ll finetune this forecast in the days ahead. Things can and will change, so stay tuned.