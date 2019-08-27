Another Rainy Day + Watching the Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies and periods of rain and storms persist across the Valley for Tuesday with the unsettled weather successfully keeping our high temperatures down in the low to mid 80s again. Any showers and storms should fizzle out overnight as drier air works its way down to the Southeast, ushering in some sunshine for the rest of the work week. Highs will return to the 90s again, but anticipate comfortable mornings with temperatures near 70. Past Friday, the forecast turns more uncertain as we watch the progression of Tropical Storm Dorian through the western Atlantic Basin. For now, we have a chance of hit-or-miss storms around each day of Labor Day weekend with rain chances remaining elevated next week due to the proximity of deep tropical moisture. We’ll finetune this forecast in the days ahead. Things can and will change, so stay tuned.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian is making its way toward the Caribbean Sea, but a combination of dry air, unfavorable winds, and a path potentially over mountainous terrain could prevent this storm from strengthening much over the next few days If Dorian can hold together through this hostile environment, we could be dealing with a strong tropical system as it approaches Florida by the weekend. Or, we may merely be dealing with another stretch of wet weather for the Southeast over the holiday weekend. If you’re vacationing along the East or Gulf Coasts over Labor Day weekend, no need to panic, but doesn’t hurt to be prepared and just pay attention to the forecasts over the next several days!
