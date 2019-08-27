Beauregard man, with the help of his red tractor, still helping tornado survivors

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - A man, with his famous red tractor, is still helping his neighbors in Beauregard who lost their homes to the deadly Mar. 3 tornadoes.
Lee Road 38 winds through the heart of Beauregard. It was hit particularly hard by these tornadoes.
“There was a lot of heartache and grief up and down the road,” Stanley Kistler said.
It’s on this road where Kistler and his red tractor have become a mainstay.
“Since the moment that it happened, I’ve been on the tractor helping people clean up their yards, helping them move trash out of their yards, and cleaning up their driveway,” Kistler said.
What started as an effort to clear the road of fallen trees and debris to allow first responders through, has turned into a daily task for Kistler.
“Stan is a great guy," said Richard Widger, who lives on Lee Road 38. "He just shows up, asks what he can do, looks at the project, and gets started.”
Kistler’s helping the Widger family with a project in their front yard as they are trying to turn their new house into their forever home.
Widger said having Kistler’s help doesn’t come as a surprise just because of how close the community is.
“This place is the most fantastic place I’ve ever lived as far as people helping people,” Widger said.
Kistler was humble about the work he does, not wanting recognition or notoriety. He was just glad he’s in a place to help.
“They were my neighbors," he said. "They would have done the same for me. I felt as if it was the thing to do, so that’s what I did.”
Widger is appreciative that help is still coming almost six months later.
“We had all the help pour in the first 2 to 3 months," he said. "To have guys like Stan is a big help.”
Kistler said he plans on being that big help with the aid of his trusty red tractor for as long as the community needs him.
