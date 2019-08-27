Beulah Elementary School teacher charged with 3 counts of harrassment

BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - An elementary school teacher in Lee County is facing harassment charges.
48-year-old David Scott Darnell, a teacher at Beulah Elementary School, is charged with three counts of harassment. The charge is a Class C misdemeanor. Darnell was arrested on August 9 .
The arrest stems from incidents in the classroom with three girls. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation of three separate incidents with the girls began in December 2018.
Details regarding the occurrences have not been released.
