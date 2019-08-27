Columbus man dies in single-vehicle accident in Snellville, Ga.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man died in a vehicle accident in Snellville, Georgia on Tuesday.
The single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of West Main Street, just west of the intersection of Knollwood Drive, and claimed the life of 76-year-old William Turnage.
Turnage was the occupant inside a flatbed tractor trailer. The initial investigation indicated the trailer’s load shifted, causing the load to go through the cab of the tractor trailer.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.