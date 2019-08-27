Congressman Sanford Bishop meets with local media, GAB leadership in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congressman Sanford Bishop of Georgia’s Third Congressional District took time to talk with local media representatives, including the leadership of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.
During the meeting, Bishop pledged his support of local broadcasters and the duties that TV and radio stations provide, as so-called “first informers” when emergencies happen.
Bishop especially cited the outstanding severe weather coverage that local broadcasters like WTVM provided before, during and after the deadly tornadoes on March 3.
Bishop’s own home was severely damaged in those same tornadoes.
As for other local issues, Bishop promised to stay on top of the deadline for the troubled Ralston Towers to bring the place up to code for its residents.
Bishop and Congressman Drew Ferguson recently toured the low-income apartment building at the request of Mayor Skip Henderson. The problem-plagued facility has faced a lot of issues over the years from the local water department threatening to shut off water to the Uptown Columbus facility due to unpaid bills, to a $125 million wrongful death lawsuit involving a tenant.
