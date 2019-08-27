CSU leadership forum brings big names to Columbus to invest in future leaders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is bringing some big names to the forefront at the annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.
It’s the 14th year for the forum at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
“The Blanchard Forum has brought in from the original vision, the best and brightest worlds and the best and brightest minds to come in and say how do we learn from each other,” said Greg Hudgison, the director of University Relations at CSU.
It’s a series of networking and learning from public speakers brought in from around the country including, Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space, James Blanchard with JBA, Major General Gary Brito, who is a Commanding General with the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and a long list of others.
“It provides an opportunity for you to get a different perspective,” said Tamara Wade, CSU talent acquisition manager.
“We’ve heard from like two to three really great leaders here today in areas where I didn’t even think it would relate to what I do,” explained Mikel Wijayasuraya.
“I really learned so many things that I could use in my own business,” said Susan Ambercrombie.
This year’s theme is the “Science of Leadership.” Hundreds of people packed out the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to get a fresh perspective on how to be a good leader in their community, their business, or their everyday life.
“That’s been the key today, hearing from different leaders on how you become a good leader. You never get to the point where you stop learning, so that’s what the forum is about. How do we continue to learn to become great leaders,” said Hudgison.
This is a part of a two-day series where things will be back up and running Tuesday at 8 a.m. with more speakers. Organizers said there will be more key points to push you further in leadership.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.