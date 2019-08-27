Drier & Warmer to End the Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some more showers on this Tuesday, look for big improvements in the forecast as we head through the middle and end of the week with no chances of rain for Wednesday through Friday. Highs should be in the lower 90s, and it wouldn't be out of the question to see mid 90s for some communities on Thursday or Friday. The only hiccup in the forecast will be some areas of dense fog by early Wednesday morning. Going into Saturday, showers and storms will return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening, but the forecast for Sunday and into Labor Day and early next week is still a big question mark. Tropical Storm Dorian's path will determine exactly what kind of weather we see heading into the latter part of the weekend and next week, so stay tuned - at the moment, we'll forecast higher rain chances during this time.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian is making its way toward the Caribbean Sea, but a combination of dry air, unfavorable winds, and a path potentially over mountainous terrain could prevent this storm from strengthening much over the next few days If Dorian can hold together through this hostile environment, we could be dealing with a strong tropical system as it approaches Florida by the weekend. Or, we may merely be dealing with another stretch of wet weather for the Southeast over the holiday weekend. If you’re vacationing along the East or Gulf Coasts over Labor Day weekend, no need to panic, but doesn’t hurt to be prepared and just pay attention to the forecasts over the next several days!
