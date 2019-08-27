Drier & Warmer to End the Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some more showers on this Tuesday, look for big improvements in the forecast as we head through the middle and end of the week with no chances of rain for Wednesday through Friday. Highs should be in the lower 90s, and it wouldn't be out of the question to see mid 90s for some communities on Thursday or Friday. The only hiccup in the forecast will be some areas of dense fog by early Wednesday morning. Going into Saturday, showers and storms will return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening, but the forecast for Sunday and into Labor Day and early next week is still a big question mark. Tropical Storm Dorian's path will determine exactly what kind of weather we see heading into the latter part of the weekend and next week, so stay tuned - at the moment, we'll forecast higher rain chances during this time.