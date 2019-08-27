Harris County School District talks plans to accommodate growing student population

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Plans to accommodate a growing student population was the topic of discussion during a Harris County School District meeting Monday night.
Proposals are on the table to include a new two-story middle school. The district superintendent addressed parents during the special meeting. He talked about ways to best fund the new school and other capital projects.
There are currently just over 5,300 students in the Harris County School District. Officials said these numbers are growing.
"We have to plan for them and provide for each and every one of those children, so these proposals that we're presenting is designed to give each and every one of those children what they need,” said Dr. Justin Finney, assistant superintendent.
Funding for the new school and other educational projects would come from a 1 cent education special local option sales tax. A special election for Harris County voters to decide on the issue will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.
