Man stabbed on King St. in Columbus, brother charged with his murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A sibling rivalry taken too far has left one Columbus man dead and his brother behind bars.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of King St. just before 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 27 in reference to a person being stabbed.
Once on the scene, police found Kevin Jernigan deceased inside the home.
An investigation led to the arrest of Kevin Jernigan’s brother, Kenneth Jernigan.
36-year-old Kenneth Jernigan is charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on this incident or the past relationship of Kenneth and Kevin is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at (706) 225-4367.
