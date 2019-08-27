Man stabbed on King St. in Columbus, brother charged with his murder

Man stabbed on King St. in Columbus, brother charged with his murder
Kenneth Jernigan, charged with his brother's murder (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | August 27, 2019 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 10:21 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A sibling rivalry taken too far has left one Columbus man dead and his brother behind bars.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of King St. just before 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 27 in reference to a person being stabbed.

Once on the scene, police found Kevin Jernigan deceased inside the home.

An investigation led to the arrest of Kevin Jernigan’s brother, Kenneth Jernigan.

36-year-old Kenneth Jernigan is charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident or the past relationship of Kenneth and Kevin is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at (706) 225-4367.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.