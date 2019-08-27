Man turns himself in for Wallace Dr. murder of aspiring rapper

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second arrest in the murder of an aspiring Columbus rapper has been made.
21-year-old Christian Patrick turned himself in to police on Aug. 26.
Williams was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment, but passed away from his injuries.
Patrick has been charged with Williams’ murder. Police previously arrested Gerald Reed, 21, in connection with Williams’ murder.
He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits his Aug. 29 Recorder’s Court hearing at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at (706) 225-4268.
