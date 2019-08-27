“One of the saddest things I’ve ever seen:” Mo. woman visiting family drowns in pool, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Missouri woman visiting family in Columbus has tragically passed away, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
76-year-old Ngoc Dong was in town visiting her family when she slipped and fell into the pool at their Peppertree Ct., according to Coroner Bryan.
Officers were dispatched to the home at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Coroner Bryan said this incident is “one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.”
