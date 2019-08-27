Police questioning if shooting of third victim connected to Mellon St. murders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are now questioning if a shooting on Mellon St. in Columbus that they initially believed left two people dead and one other injured is connected.
A third suspect was found in the area of Canty Place and Cusseta Rd. at 10:30 p.m. on the same night before being rushed into surgery at Piedmont Columbus Regional where he is currently listed in critical condition.
Police, however, are now working to confirm whether or not the shooting of the third suspect is related to the Mellon St. murders.
It was reported to police that Muff and Buchanan were chased by three unknown suspects to the apartments and were dressed in all black and armed with rifles and handguns.
Police say that it is unknown at this time if what has been reported to them is what actually took place.
Anyone with information on Muff and Buchanan’s murders or the shooting of the third victim is asked to contact CPD at (706) 225-4469.
