Two women arrested for exploitation of a disabled adult

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two women in Columbus have been arrested for allegedly taking advantage of a disabled adult.
55-year-old Deedra Ware and 69-year-old Pearllene Reese face one charge each of felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult.
Reese was taken into custody at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 29 and Ware was arrested just 15 minutes later at 9:30 a.m.
Both women are currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as they await a Recorder’s Court hearing on Aug. 29 at 9:00 a.m.
Police have not connected the arrests of Ware and Reese to one another.
