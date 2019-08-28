Columbus man arrested for alleged cruelty to children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have taken a man accused of being cruel to children into custody.
21-year-old Raekwon Smartt was arrested on Aug. 27 at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Smartt is being charged with one count of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of violation of probation.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Aug. 30 at 2:00 p.m.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives with CPD’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
