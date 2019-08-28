Dry Summer Weather Returns + All Eyes on Dorian

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian is moving through the eastern Caribbean today and looks to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Puerto Rico later today. It has strengthened overnight despite combating drier air, though the environment in its path looks more favorable for development moving forward. Once past Puerto Rico, Dorian will continue on a northwest trajectory toward the Bahamas. Beyond that, still dealing with a low confidence forecast on the eventual path of the storm, but our concern is growing that Dorian could strengthen into at least a Category 2 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. Regardless, heavy rain looks possible for the Florida Peninsula over the holiday weekend, but still many questions remain: could Florida take a direct hit from the storm before it moves into the Gulf, or could Dorian move up the East Coast before recurving out to sea? Plenty of unknowns. We’ll keep you posted. Bottom line: if you’re vacationing along the East or Gulf Coast this weekend, have a Plan B in place.