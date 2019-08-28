Fort Benning being proactive about noise and smoke concerns

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - For decades, Fort Benning has been making noise that can be heard in Columbus and other parts of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Some call it the “sounds of freedom,” but others complain.
That’s why, in a recent Facebook post, Fort Benning officials reminded the public about a dedicated hot line to monitor and track community concerns about their noise from firing weapons and also about seasonal smoke from planned forest management burns. That hotline number for concerns or complaints is 706-545-3438.
“As our closest neighbors, we work to keep you informed of our activities that may impact you. For this reason, we have a Smoke and Sound webpage to keep you informed of our activities,” the Army post stated on their Facebook page. This link is https://www.benning.army.mil/Garrison/Smoke-and-Sound/.
“All of our activities at Fort Benning are necessary to train America’s soldiers along with the land management programs that produce smoke seasonally. Both are vital to the success of our soldiers, the defense of our nation and to the good stewardship of our installation’s natural resources.”
