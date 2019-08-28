Goodwill to host multi-employer job fair in Opelika

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The fair will take place at the Goodwill Center located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST. Hundreds of positions will be available from some of the top employers in the region.
Eighteen employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance to include:
- Auburn Housing Authority
- Help at Home Inc.
- JOANN
- West Fraser
- Sungcahang Autotech
- Easterseals
- Afni
- Golden State Foods
- Waffle House
- United State Census 2020
- Traveling Angels Nursing Services
- The Hotel at Auburn University
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- BORBET
- Onin Staffing
- Ambassador Personnel
- CSL Plasma
- Lowe’s
