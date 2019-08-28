Goodwill to host multi-employer job fair in Opelika

(Source: Goodwill FB)
By Olivia Gunn | August 28, 2019 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 5:31 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is hosting a multi-employer job fair in Opelika Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The fair will take place at the Goodwill Center located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST. Hundreds of positions will be available from some of the top employers in the region.

Eighteen employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance to include:

  • Auburn Housing Authority
  • Help at Home Inc.
  • JOANN
  • West Fraser
  • Sungcahang Autotech
  • Easterseals
  • Afni
  • Golden State Foods
  • Waffle House
  • United State Census 2020
  • Traveling Angels Nursing Services
  • The Hotel at Auburn University
  • Alabama Department of Corrections
  • BORBET
  • Onin Staffing
  • Ambassador Personnel
  • CSL Plasma
  • Lowe’s

