Great End to This Week; Watching Dorian Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Much drier air has filtered in to the Valley on this Wednesday with some pleasant conditions expected over the next few days. Look for lows in the 60s through Saturday morning and highs back in the lower 90s. Thursday and Friday will feature a lot of sunshine and no rain - great weather for high school football games! For Labor Day weekend, we expect weather to be decent across the area - average rain chances (20-30% in the PM & evening) and highs in the lower 90s. The weather for Tuesday through Friday of next week is uncertain as of right now with Hurricane Dorian being the big fly in the ointment - it's eventual path will determine how much rain - if any - we see.
HURRICANE DORIAN: There have been major changes to Dorian’s intensity forecast and path from the National Hurricane Center in the last 12 hours. With the storm staying over open water for longer, strengthening is expected, and Dorian is projected to be near major hurricane status (Category 3) at landfall on the East Coast of Florida sometime Sunday into Monday. From there, the track is uncertain; one school of thought takes it into the Gulf of Mexico, strengthens it again, and then loops it back north. This track will impact our area greatly. Another pulls it north after it moves inland which won’t have major impacts here. A track in the middle will bring rain and some wind to the area, so needless to say, we’re watching things carefully for you!
