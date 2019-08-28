Great End to This Week; Watching Dorian Next Week

HURRICANE DORIAN: There have been major changes to Dorian’s intensity forecast and path from the National Hurricane Center in the last 12 hours. With the storm staying over open water for longer, strengthening is expected, and Dorian is projected to be near major hurricane status (Category 3) at landfall on the East Coast of Florida sometime Sunday into Monday. From there, the track is uncertain; one school of thought takes it into the Gulf of Mexico, strengthens it again, and then loops it back north. This track will impact our area greatly. Another pulls it north after it moves inland which won’t have major impacts here. A track in the middle will bring rain and some wind to the area, so needless to say, we’re watching things carefully for you!