LaGrange rehab center employee charged with sexual assault of patient

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange for alleged sexual assault of a patient in a rehabilitation center.
Clifton Heflin, an employee at LaGrange Nursing and Rehab Center, is charged with one count of aggravated sodomy, sexual assault, and reckless conduct.
The LaGrange Police Department responded to a report of potential sexual assault at LaGrange Nursing and Rehab on August 27. Upon arrival, officers met with a 59-year-old resident of the facility who reported he had been sexually assaulted by an employee the previous evening.
After an investigation was initiated, Heflin was arrested and questioned by detectives. Heflin is being held at the Troup County Sheriff’s Department.
