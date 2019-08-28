Lanett woman pleads guilty to filing false income tax returns

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett woman has pleaded guilty to assisting in the filing of false income tax returns.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Gladys Rosalynn McCauley, the owner of income tax preparation business “Roz House of Tax," pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false federal income tax returns.
McCauley’s business reportedly collected fees out of tax refunds filed on behalf of their clients.
In order to increase the refunds, McCauley placed false items on her customers’ tax returns. For example, in 2016, McCauley reportedly falsely claimed that customers were entitled to education and child tax credits despite knowing the customers were not entitled to those tax credits.
Her fraudulent activity was first recorded in January 2015 and ran through May 2017.
McCauley faces up to six years in prison and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 26. She also faces significant monetary fees and to never prepare income taxes again.
