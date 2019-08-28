Looking out for scams ahead of Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While we’re expecting millions of Americans to crowd the roads and airports for the three-day weekend, experts are reminding Americans to keep an eye out for scammers.
According to AAA, the national gas price average, currently at $2.59 per gallon, is on track to be the cheapest gas average for the Labor Day weekend in three years.
Credit card skimming is a common holiday scam, which uses a small device to steal credit card information. ATMs and gas stations are common places for this to happen.
Mallory Vergara, with the Better Business Bureau, says when you go to the gas pumps, pull on the card reader to make sure it’s real. If it’s fake, she says to immediately go inside the gas station for help.
Labor Day sales are also important to watch out for, especially online. Vergara says to be careful with what you are clicking on and do your research before you buy anything.
“Be weary of things you’re clicking online. If the spelling is misspelled, just be careful with that. Also, be careful ‘if you can’t see this post, click this link’ and it’ll take you to another site. They can take your personal information so just be careful,” Vergara explained.
If a sale or deal seems too good to be true, Vergara says that can be a red flag. She also says to be wary of third parties if you are using a travel agency.
Vergara recommends checking your bank statements when you get back from vacation to make sure everything looks right.
Another reminder from Vergara for those going on vacation: be careful not to share that you are out of town on social media because that can lead to people robbing your home while you are gone since they know you will not be there.
