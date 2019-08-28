New CBD store opens at 1st Ave. and 12th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new store is open on the corner of 1st Avenue and 12th Street in Columbus and the owners say the store is focused on health.
The Well is a store that sells cannabidiol (CBD) products. The store owners say the thing that makes the store different from others in the area is all their products have zero THC, the component that gives marijuana users their high.
Debbie Spear says the store will take a more personal approach to treatment.
"It's not just ‘hey come in here, take this.’ It's a lot more about tailor making a treatment for whatever people are bringing us,” says Spear with The Well.
The corner store has products ranging from topical creams and infused coffee to dog treats and dish soap.
The Well is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
