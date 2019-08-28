New restaurant, Bodega 1205 to open in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new restaurant will soon open its doors for business in Columbus.
Bodega 1205 will serve Spanish-American and Latin fusion food for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant will also serve coffee, juices, and sell basic groceries.
Bodega 1205 is owned by active duty soldier Cesar Bautista and his wife. Bautista says there is no doubt the food will be great, but it’s the service that will win customers over.
“Our food is great. Obviously, we expect the best from our cooks. But we are not bragging about the quality of our food. Our food is good, try it. We are bragging about are service. Our service is going to be better,” said Bautista.
Bodega 1205 is located on First Avenue and will open on Friday.
