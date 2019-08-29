All Eyes On Dorian!

A beautiful Thursday Night ahead for the Valley with clear skies, and cool & crisp conditions expected thanks to a cool front that passed through yesterday. Overall, things look fairly similar on Friday, with lots of sunshine, and highs back in the lower 90s. Things look great for that Friday night High School Football, with clear skies, and those temps falling back into the 80s, then 70s. As for Labor Day weekend, a surge of tropical moisture will bring back those daily afternoon showers and storms for Saturday & Sunday. Nothing crazy though, as rain chances do look to stay around 20-30%. What happens Monday & beyond is entirely depends on where Dorian tracks. Good news is that latest trends suggest Dorian will pass to our east, putting us on the dry, western side of the storm. But at this point its too early, there is too much uncertainty to speculate on potential impacts to the Valley.