Columbus Labor Day closures to be aware of as holiday weekend approaches

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day is a federal holiday, which means several city services will not be available across the Fountain City.
This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 2.
Recorder’s Court offices will be closed. Only bond hearings scheduled for 8:00 a.m. will be held.
METRA bus service will also be closed on Labor Day, with normal service resuming the next day.
The 311 Citizens Services Center will also be closed for the holiday.
If your trash or yard waste is normally picked up on Mondays, it will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
