Fans in the Chattahoochee Valley gearing up for football season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the Chattahoochee Valley located right in the heart of SEC Country, fans are gearing up to cheer on their favorite teams.
Patricia Tubbs with Academy Sports + Outdoor in Columbus says business has been picking over the last week with fans coming to get their tailgating essentials. While pads and helmets are what players on the gridiron are looking for, Tubbs says fans are steadily coming in to get their game day attire.
“We have Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. They’re also looking for cups and coozies, the foldable wagons, game toss, whether they’re going to be tailgating at the game or outside the game or in the comfort of their home. They are very into this great football season. We’re looking forward to a great year, 2019," Tubbs said.
Tubbs says clear bags and fanny packs, ponchos, chairs, coolers, and tents are also popular around football season.
Whether you’re watching the game between the hedges of Sanford Stadium, on the Plains in Auburn or rolling with the Crimson Tide, Tubbs says so far, the amount of gear they’re selling has been equal among the three teams.
Georgia, Alabama and Auburn all kick off their seasons this Saturday. You can catch the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Duke Blue Devils at 3:30 p.m. EDT and the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:30 p.m. and the Auburn Tigers will face the Oregon Ducks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on WTVM.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.