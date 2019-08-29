Goodwill celebrates grand opening of outlet store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers opened its first outlet store in Columbus on Thursday.
The store differs from a traditional Goodwill store because items are sold by the pound instead of being individually priced.
The outlet store is located at 3857 St. Mary’s Road.
Items from the traditional retail store that do not sell within four weeks will be transferred to the outlet where they will be placed in large bins or on tables and hand-selected by customers.
“It is absolutely a very different type of Goodwill store,” said Julie Bennett, director of marking and communications at Goodwill. “This is the first ever in the region Goodwill Outlet Store. It really takes the idea of treasure hunt to the next level. It’s awesome. And it gives the consumers here in the Columbus market an opportunity for another great value and it fuels our mission.”
The grand opening ceremony was attended by local dignitaries as well as many Goodwill staff members and loyal customers.
