Police: Teen girl points out man accused of exposing himself at bus stops in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police used a photo lineup to positively identify a man witnesses said exposed himself at several bus stops in East Columbus.
Police said one of the victims pointed out Javontae Oden as the suspect who exposed himself on Old Cusseta Road, Molin, Bedford, Staunton and Baker streets prior to his arrest on Tuesday.
Parents and children complained and a witness called 911 after they reportedly saw Oden expose himself to two young girls ages 12 and 15 on August 19.
Police also discovered that Oden is a registered sex offender. During their investigation, Oden provided an alibi to police claiming to have been at work on one of the days the victims alleged he was at the bus stop exposing himself.
Detectives from the sex crimes unit checked out Oden’s alibi of being at work at a local cab company and determined it to be unfounded.
Oden appeared in Recorder’s Court Wednesday on two counts of felony child molestation charges.
Bond was denied and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
