Roy Moore tells Minn. congresswoman she ‘should go back to Somalia’

Omar, an avowed muslim, is a sworn enemy of Israel, and has accused our own military of war crimes. While in Congress she has been accused of numerous sexual relationships. I have been married to my wife, Kayla, since Omar was three and fought for my Country in Vietnam over 10 years before Omar was born. I fully support the resolution of the Alabama Republican Party asking Congress to expel Omar under Article 1 Section 5 of the United States Constitution, I was sworn to defend after my graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point. President Trump was right, she should go back to Somalia from whence she came."