Russell Co. investigates criminal case after county administrator’s son used county credit card

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County commissioner is calling for an investigation to be filed to address what she’s calling improper use of the county’s credit card account by a county administrator.
“I just sent a letter to the Sherriff and the attorney general. I also sent a letter to the county attorney and I copied it to all the commissioners,” said District 5 County Commissioner Cattie Epps.
According to documented interaction between Russell County commissioners and County Administrator Leann Horne, Horne addressed seeing unauthorized charges on the county’s account that led into a deeper investigation. It prompted Horne to investigate the matter, where she later found that her son confessed to taking the county’s credit card and making purchases.
“My concern is how did he get it and why did she have it if she wasn’t on county business,” says Epps.
It’s not noted how many charges were placed on the account or the amount of money spent, but Horne stated in the letter to commissioners that she contacted Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor’s office to take over the investigation. She says it may become a criminal case where Horne may have to testify on behalf of the county.
“Another concern of mine, is are there other charges that are being put on the card. Who’s putting them on the card and is the county paying for this without me as the commissioner not knowing what is going on?” asks Epps.
Horne noted that there are no tax dollars involved in payment on any of those charges, but Epps says in her investigation request t she’s hoping for an account history check dating back for the last seven years to see if there are other charges that have not been disclosed.
News Leader 9 reached out to Horne’s office for a statement and received no response. Taylor says the criminal investigation could be finished in a week.
