Russell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man last seen in Columbus

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Aldris Ramon Castillo, 55, was last seen July 2 on Macon Road in Columbus. He was driving his vehicle which has since been recovered in the Seale, Alabama area.
Castillo is 5’8” and weighs 188 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 334-664-9857.
