Second suspect pleads not guilty to murder on Wallace Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second suspect in the murder of 21-year-old aspiring rapper, Jaylin Williams, turned himself in to Columbus police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Thursday in court, detectives told the judge an anonymous tipster named three people involved in the shooting death of Williams, one of which was Christian Patrick.
Patrick is seen on security footage, according to investigators, and his car was reportedly seen at the corner of Wallace Drive the night of the shooting.
When Patrick’s lawyer was asked about his involvement in the crime... “Well obviously I can’t speak on that due to the fact the case is early,” Stacey Jackson said. "There are suspects still at large and the case has not been assigned to the district attorneys office as of yet.
Jackson said at this time, he is not able to speak on whether or not there was a connection between his client and the victim.
Detectives did say in court that there are outstanding warrants for multiple people in connection to this crime. One one of those warrants resulted in an arrest earlier on Thursday.
Patrick’s case was bound over to Superior Court where a judge will assess bond.
The Williams’ family does not wish to comment at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.