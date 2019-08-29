A Stretch of Dry Sunshine Before Dorian Approaches the Southeast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stretch of pleasant and dry weather sticking around for the next couple of days thanks to a front that passed through the Valley yesterday. Morning lows will fall into the 60s for many of us through Saturday morning, and though highs will be back in the 90s, we won’t have to deal with uncomfortable feels like temperatures. Sunshine dominates through Friday, but tropical moisture spreading into the Southeast ahead of Dorian will bring a chance of hit-or-miss storms to the Valley for the early part of Labor Day weekend. Many of us will be dry at times though, but if you have any outdoor plans, account for some pop-up storms possible every now and then. Past Saturday and Sunday, the forecast hinges on how Dorian evolves and its track across the western Atlantic.