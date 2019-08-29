A Stretch of Dry Sunshine Before Dorian Approaches the Southeast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stretch of pleasant and dry weather sticking around for the next couple of days thanks to a front that passed through the Valley yesterday. Morning lows will fall into the 60s for many of us through Saturday morning, and though highs will be back in the 90s, we won’t have to deal with uncomfortable feels like temperatures. Sunshine dominates through Friday, but tropical moisture spreading into the Southeast ahead of Dorian will bring a chance of hit-or-miss storms to the Valley for the early part of Labor Day weekend. Many of us will be dry at times though, but if you have any outdoor plans, account for some pop-up storms possible every now and then. Past Saturday and Sunday, the forecast hinges on how Dorian evolves and its track across the western Atlantic.
HURRICANE DORIAN: As of Thursday morning, Dorian remains a Category 1 storm churning northwestward away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The current track and intensity forecast still suggests Dorian could strengthen over the next 48 hours as it moves into a non-hostile environment (warm ocean water, moist air, low wind shear). A landfall on the east coast of Florida still looks probable on Labor Day, but past the question is when would Dorian re-curve northward? If Dorian were to move westward into the Gulf before moving northward, we could see windy and rainy conditions here in the Valley Tuesday through possibly even Thursday of next week, whereas riding up closer to the East Coast would keep us more likely on the drier side. Stay tuned.
