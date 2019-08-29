Triplet suspect accused of killing brother claims stabbing was accidental, on suicide watch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of killing one of his two triplet brothers is now claiming the stabbing death was accidental.
Kenneth Jernigan is accused of stabbing his brother, Kevin Jernigan, to death and pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder during his initial Recorder’s Court hearing.
Police reported that Kenneth claimed he did not intend to kill, or even injure, his brother.
With tears in his eyes, Kenneth watched on as police recounted his testimony saying the two brothers were hugging when the knife penetrated Kevin.
Police, on the other hand, say their evidence does not support Kenneth Jernigan’s theory.
At this time, the murder weapon appears to be a kitchen knife.
Police are still awaiting the medical examiner’s report, but Kevin appears to have suffered only one stab wound.
The third triplet brother was reportedly at home during the incident, but did not witness anything.
Police have also placed Kenneth Jernigan on suicide watch.
His case was bound over to Superior Court.
