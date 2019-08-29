Woman becomes third suspect arrested for Columbus rapper’s murder

20-year-old Anna Stecenko, charged with murder and tampering with evidence (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | August 29, 2019 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 4:03 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third suspect has been arrested in the murder of an aspiring Columbus, just days after another suspect turned himself in.

20-year-old Anna Stecenko was taken into custody on Aug. 29 by Columbus police. She is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of Jaylin Williams, also known as “FNG Bart.”

Williams, 21, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Wallace Dr. on just before midnight on Aug. 1. He later passed away from his injuries.

21-year-old Christian Patrick turned himself in to police on Monday, Aug. 26. He is charged with Williams’ murder.

Police previously arrested Gerald Reed, 21, in connection with Williams’ murder.

Stecenko is being held in the Muscogee County Jail. She is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 9:00 a.m., but will be rescheduled to Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

