Actress Valerie Harper, known for ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ ‘Rhoda,' dies at 80

Harper was fired from Valerie because of a salary dispute, and ended up winning a suit against production company Lorimar for unjust dismissal, but she didn’t let that stop her. She later appeared in two short-lived series, City in 1990, which Tony Cacciotti also produced, and The Office in 1994, not to be confused with the 21st century sitcom of the same name, in which she played her last regular television role.