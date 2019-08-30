Beautiful Start to the Holiday Weekend; Dorian Intensifies

HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian will soon strengthen into a Category 3 storm, which would make it a major hurricane by Friday afternoon. Since Dorian looks likely to continue on a path that would favor rapid intensification as it moves north and westward, the current forecast still has Dorian as a powerful Category 4 storm with landfall on the east coast of Florida; however, the timing as changed as model trends have suggested a slowdown in the forward momentum of the storm as it approaches the U.S. mainland. Landfall may be pushed back to Tuesday, but conditions will deteriorate along the Florida Peninsula—especially the Atlantic Coast—Sunday into Monday. As of right now, it looks more likely that Dorian would avoid the Gulf and either hug the East Coast as it journeys northward or ride up the spine of Florida. Currently our impacts look minimal, but we have to keep monitoring the situation closely.