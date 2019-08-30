Beautiful Start to the Holiday Weekend; Dorian Intensifies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gorgeous fall-like weather across the Valley making for perfect TGIF vibes! Drier air across Georgia and Alabama helped dropped temperatures comfortably into the 60s and even 50s in some spots this morning, but 90s will return this afternoon under plenty of dry sunshine. Expect a mix of sun and clouds over Labor Day weekend with a 10-30% chance of hit-or-miss storms as tropical moisture surges our way from the Atlantic ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Though Labor Day weekend weather looks quiet overall here in the Valley, Tuesday and beyond the forecast hinges on the path of Dorian. For now, we have the best chance of rain reserved for Wednesday, but other than that fairly dry if Dorian stays east of us and we remain on the western and drier side of the circulation. We’ll keep you posted.
HURRICANE DORIAN: Dorian will soon strengthen into a Category 3 storm, which would make it a major hurricane by Friday afternoon. Since Dorian looks likely to continue on a path that would favor rapid intensification as it moves north and westward, the current forecast still has Dorian as a powerful Category 4 storm with landfall on the east coast of Florida; however, the timing as changed as model trends have suggested a slowdown in the forward momentum of the storm as it approaches the U.S. mainland. Landfall may be pushed back to Tuesday, but conditions will deteriorate along the Florida Peninsula—especially the Atlantic Coast—Sunday into Monday. As of right now, it looks more likely that Dorian would avoid the Gulf and either hug the East Coast as it journeys northward or ride up the spine of Florida. Currently our impacts look minimal, but we have to keep monitoring the situation closely.
