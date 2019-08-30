Dorian Now A Major Hurricane

Enjoy the taste of Fall while it lasts! Winds will shift overnight, and bring back those muggies for Saturday! Overall, your Labor Day weekend is looking good, with typical weather for this time of the year around the Valley! Pop up spotty storms can be expected Saturday & Sunday afternoon, but shouldn't be that big of a deal. Expect highs in the 90s & lows in the 70s. By Monday, our weather will begin being influence by Dorian, which will be off to our southeast. Generally, when a major hurricane is passing to your east, there's lots of sinking air, which means just a few clouds, hot temperatures, and breezy conditions as Dorian passes to our east. As of this time, I'm not expecting any significant impacts from Dorian here. In fact, weather looks quite nice -- just hot for next week. Of course, if Dorian shifts more west than currently forecasted, then we'll adjust.