Gordon mayor arrested on harassment charge

GORDON, Ala. (WSFA) - Gordon’s mayor has been released from jail after being arrested for harassment.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Aug. 21 and may have started over a dispute about a water bill payment. The person who filed the charge against Gordon Mayor Shana Ray claims Ray came to their home and yelled obscenities over the bill.
Monday, they filed the charge and a warrant was issued for Ray’s arrest. Ray turned herself into police Wednesday. Her attorney, David Harrison, declined to give specifics about the charge but says she is looking forward to fighting this.
“She was charged with harassment in relation to her duties as mayor and we expect a speedy trial and expect to be exonerated of the charge upon the court hearing all the evidence,” said Harrison.
He says Ray’s message to the community, who dealt with the last mayor Elbert Melton being arrested and removed from office after he was convicted of voter fraud, is that she is still working for the people.
“She’s been the mayor for a very short period of time and she seems to be on the right path and this is a small obstacle that we will overcome and we’re looking forward to doing it,” said Harrison.
An attempt has been made to reach out to the person who filed the charge but WSFA 12 News has not gotten a response.
