PCR recognizing husband-wife paramedic team for quick response

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is crediting a husband and wife paramedic team for saving the life of one of their patients with their quick response time.
Daniel and Jessica Dawson with Community Ambulance responded in three minutes to a call of a person suffering from a stroke.
The patient was suffering a large artery stroke and could not move the right side of their body.
The Dawsons got the patient to the Midtown Campus Emergency Department within 16 minutes.
After treatment, the patient made a full recovery and was released from the hospital 48 hours later.
