Staying safe while grilling up your favorite Labor Day foods

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Labor Day marks the last official grilling holiday of the summer.
LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master Scott McCollum stopped by News Leader 9 to share how he makes baby back ribs. So, grab some paper and a pen to jot down some instructions.
First, McCollum says to season the ribs and put them in the oven.
You’ll want to cook them in the oven for two and a half hours at 325 degrees. Wait until they fall off the bone before taking them out. Then, you want to get them on your chargrill or your grill at home to sear them real good. Add the barbecue sauce and get them nice and piping hot and then pull them off the grill.
Once he takes the ribs off the grill, he lets them rest.
“That’s something a lot of people don’t do with their grilled food is actually sitting on the plate. Just let it sit there. I know for me, I’m super hungry whenever I’m cooking something, so I’m like immediately dig in, but if you let the food rest, it really makes a difference in the flavor," McCollum explained.
While grilling out can be fun, it is important to keep safety in mind.
“I’d say the biggest thing for safety, number one, is when you get your grill going, don’t walk away and leave your grill. I think a lot of people get to having fun and talking to family and next thing you know, we’re burning food up on the grill so definitely want to make sure we keep an eye on it," McCollum said.
If you’re planning to grill out this Labor Day weekend, McCollum says to take your time and season your food for the best possible experience.
