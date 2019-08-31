City services closing in Auburn ahead of Labor Day

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Labor Day is a federal holiday which means that some city services will shut down for the holiday.
Garbage, trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day throughout the week. This means that if Monday is your typical collection day, your trash will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday’s route will be run on Wednesday and so on.
All Parks and Recreation Facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 with the exception of the Yarbrough Tennis Center and Samford Avenue Pool.
Public safety services, including police, fire and communications, will remain on their regular schedules.
