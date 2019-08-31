Columbus City Councilman John House announces run for reelection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lot of people are preparing for upcoming elections both nationally and locally and you could soon see some new faces on the Columbus City Council.
One familiar face is announcing today that he is running for re-election. District 10 Councilman John House made an official announcement today that he will be in the race for his current seat.
House has held that position for the past year and says he is hoping to continue to shed light on relationships between law enforcement and citizens as well as holding true to keeping transparency on the table.
“Every now and then a name will surface and fall over that may run against me, so I wanted to let everybody know, if they’re curious, that I am going to run for re-election [for the] council district 10 seat,” announced House.
The Columbus City Council has a number of seats that will be available, including the seat representing districts two, four, six, eight and ten, in addition to some judge seats. All of the candidates for those positions have not been announced.
