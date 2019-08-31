Columbus police investigating stabbing at North Lumpkin Rd. apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that happened at a North Lumpkin Rd. apartment complex.
Officers were dispatched to Springfield Crossings Apartments in the 3300 block of North Lumpkin Rd. at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 29.
There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.
According to police reports, this incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a knife and a theft of automobile.
No suspects have been named in this case and no arrests have been made.
