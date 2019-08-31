Columbus police investigating stabbing at North Lumpkin Rd. apartments

By Alex Jones | August 31, 2019 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 12:13 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that happened at a North Lumpkin Rd. apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to Springfield Crossings Apartments in the 3300 block of North Lumpkin Rd. at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 29.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

According to police reports, this incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault with a knife and a theft of automobile.

No suspects have been named in this case and no arrests have been made.

