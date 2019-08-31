Columbus 15-year-old escapes DFCS custody, police searching

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and DFCS are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who has been reported missing.
15-year-old Destiny Inglett reportedly escaped DFCS custody and could be in the Wilson Apartments area of Columbus.
Inglett is 4′11″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black tights, a pink shirt and black Fila tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.